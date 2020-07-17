You are the owner of this article.
Macon County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Friday announced five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 267.

Of those, 216 have been released from home isolation and 25 are recovering at home. Three patient are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

In its daily release, the health department reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.

Here is more information about the cases:

July 17 infographic

 

Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spikes

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

