Macon County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Friday announced five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 267.

Of those, 216 have been released from home isolation and 25 are recovering at home. Three patient are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

In its daily release, the health department reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.

Here is more information about the cases:

Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spikes

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.