 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports 50 COVID cases over the weekend
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County reports 50 COVID cases over the weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
virus-4931041_640.jpg

DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 50 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Follow along as Midwest Regional Digital Editor Allison Petty gets her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

The Macon County Health Department says 10 new cases were confirmed Friday, 17 cases on Saturday, six on Sunday and 17 on Monday, bringing the county total to 9,964 positive cases since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths totals remain at 185.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Decatur, step-by-step

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,102 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 11 additional deaths.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Press conference on death state trooper from Macon County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News