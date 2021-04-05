Macon County reports 50 COVID cases over the weekend

DECATUR — Health officials on Monday reported 50 newly-confirmed cases of
COVID-19 over the weekend.
The
Macon County Health Department says 10 new cases were confirmed Friday, 17 cases on Saturday, six on Sunday and 17 on Monday, bringing the county total to 9,964 positive cases since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths totals remain at 185.
The
Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,102 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 11 additional deaths. Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 2 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 3 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 4 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 5 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 7 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 8 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 9 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 10 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 11 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 12 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 13 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 14 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 15 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 16 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 17 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 18 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 19 123020.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
