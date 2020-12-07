 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 50 new COVID patients
DECATUR — The Joint Crisis Communication Team reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Macon County to 7,081.

The breakdown of that number is 143 deaths, 29 hospitalized, 2,973 in home isolation and 3,936 people released from isolation.

COVID-19 Graphs

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 90 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 796,264 cases, including 13,343 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. As of Sunday night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

