 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County reports 51 new COVID cases

  • 0

READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Watch now: City seeking buyer with 'good dream' for former Decatur fire station

This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 16,213 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 update

The county’s total number of deaths is 249 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 17 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Friday.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 years old next week.

First dose of the Pfizer vaccine will only be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Individuals who receive their first dose must be able to return on Dec. 14 to get their second dose.

Watch now: Illinois official fired over certification given to Howard Buffett

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring the child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian.

Appointments are required.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News