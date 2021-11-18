Macon County reports 51 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 16,213 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of deaths is 249 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 17 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Friday.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 years old next week.

First dose of the Pfizer vaccine will only be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Individuals who receive their first dose must be able to return on Dec. 14 to get their second dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring the child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian.

Recommended for you…

Appointments are required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.