Macon County reports 58 new COVID cases

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Here is what you need to know about the vaccine for children. Rosanna Philpott reports.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

One case previously reported was found to be from another county and was moved to the appropriate county. That brings the total, since the pandemic began, to 15,646 cases.

There were 11 cases on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 24 on Monday. Nine people are hospitalized and there have been 246 deaths since the pandemic began, none over the weekend.

Demographic information is only released on Fridays.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

