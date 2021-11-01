Macon County reports 58 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

One case previously reported was found to be from another county and was moved to the appropriate county. That brings the total, since the pandemic began, to 15,646 cases.

There were 11 cases on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 24 on Monday. Nine people are hospitalized and there have been 246 deaths since the pandemic began, none over the weekend.

Demographic information is only released on Fridays.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.