Macon County reports 58 new COVID patients
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department announced 58 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county total number of positive cases is now up to 2,864 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations were at 37 with the total number of county residents that passed away with COVID remaining at 52. Those isolated at home are 1,246 with 1,529 released from isolation.

Taylorville City Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19

State public health officials reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with 34 more deaths.

How the Decatur area headed back to school amid COVID

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

