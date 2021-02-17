Macon County reports 6 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Wednesday.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total number of positive cases to 9,464. The number of total COVID-related deaths in the county was recorded at 177.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 24 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,166,717 cases, including 20,057 deaths.

