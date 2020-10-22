Macon County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday update

MACON COUNTY — Health officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The numbers were shared by the Macon County Health Department in its daily update on Thursday, which bring the county total of positive cases to 2,806 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations were at 34 with the total number of county residents that passed away with COVID remaining at 52.

Macon County residents are encouraged by the health department to take precaution and help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Also, 4,492 new cases were confirmed on Thursday in Illinois, for a total number of 360,159 statewide cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The one-day statewide positivity rate was 5.7 percent as of Thursday, driven down by nearly 10,000 results reported on the University of Illinois campus which has a positivity rate below 1 percent. Each of the state’s 11 regions, which do not include the U of I tests, had a positivity rate of at least 7 percent.