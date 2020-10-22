Macon County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday update

MACON COUNTY — Health officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The numbers were shared by the Macon County Health Department in its daily update on Thursday, which bring the county total of positive cases to 2,806 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations were at 34 with the total number of county residents that passed away with COVID remaining at 52.
Macon County residents are encouraged by the health department to take precaution and help limit the spread of coronavirus.
Also, 4,492 new cases were confirmed on Thursday in Illinois, for a total number of 360,159 statewide cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The one-day statewide positivity rate was 5.7 percent as of Thursday, driven down by nearly 10,000 results reported on the University of Illinois campus which has a positivity rate below 1 percent. Each of the state’s 11 regions, which do not include the U of I tests, had a positivity rate of at least 7 percent.
Region 5 in southern Illinois, Region 7 in Will and Kankakee counties and Region 8 in DuPage and Kane counties, all of which, along with Region 1, are subject to increased mitigations from the state, remained above 9 percent as of the latest data from Oct. 19.
Any region above an 8-percent positivity rate for more than three days is subject to increased mitigations including the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service. A region must fall below 6.5 percent for three days to have those mitigations lifted.
Region 4 in the Metro East increased to 7.8 percent, as did Region 9 in north suburban Lake and McHenry counties. Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, had a positivity rate of 7.1 percent.
Region 6 in east-central Illinois, which excluded the U of I tests, had a positivity rate of 7.5 percent for the second straight day, while Region 3, which includes Springfield and several surrounding counties, fell to 7.2 percent. Chicago and the Cook County suburbs, which make up Regions 11 and 10, respectively, remained flat at 7 and 7.2 percent.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
