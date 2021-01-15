 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 63 new COVID positive tests on Friday
Macon County reports 63 new COVID positive tests on Friday

COVID-19
DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported 63 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

Watch now: State indoor dining rules still at play in Decatur limits despite county board action

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total to 8,801 since the pandemic began. To date, there have been 165 COVID-related deaths in the the county. Seventeen patients are currently in the hospital, while 1,483 are in home isolation.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 6,642 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths.

COVID-19 Graphs

Drive-through COVID vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

