Macon County reports 63 new COVID positive tests on Friday

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported 63 newly confirmed cases of
COVID-19 in Macon County.
The
Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total to 8,801 since the pandemic began. To date, there have been 165 COVID-related deaths in the the county. Seventeen patients are currently in the hospital, while 1,483 are in home isolation.
The
Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 6,642 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths. Drive-through COVID vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
