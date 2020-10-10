Macon County reports 65 COVID cases Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Macon County on Saturday added 65 new cases of COVID-19, health officials said. There have now been 1,982 cases, with 1,117 released from isolation.

Also Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,905 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.

The following 31 deaths were confirmed:

Christian County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Fayette County: 2 males 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Knox County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Richland County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Union County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 3-9 is 4.0%.