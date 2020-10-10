 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 65 COVID cases Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — Macon County on Saturday added 65 new cases of COVID-19, health officials said. There have now been 1,982 cases, with 1,117 released from isolation.

Also Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,905 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.

The following 31 deaths were confirmed:

1
  • Christian County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 70s
  • Fayette County: 2 males 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
  • Jersey County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 60s
  • Knox County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
  • Marion County: 1 female 80s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 80s
  • Richland County: 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
  • Union County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 3-9 is 4.0%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,256 specimens for a total of 6,243,635. As of last night, 1,807 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 166 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The state on Friday listed 26 counties in the state at a warning level for the virus due to an increase in cases. The warning does not trigger any policy changes but is intended to help residents and local officials make decisions.

The total is down slightly from a week earlier, when 28 counties were at a warning level. Macon County was one of the counties dropped from the previous list. 

