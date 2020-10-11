Macon County reports 66 more coronavirus cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Sunday announced 66 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after the Macon County Health Department reported 65 cases.

The Sunday report brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started in March to 2,048. Of those, 1,117 people have been released from isolation, 873 remain in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 48 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,727 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 9 additional deaths.

A female in her 90s is among the state-reported deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 319,150 cases, including 8,984 deaths, in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 4-10 is 4.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,047 specimens for a total of 6,307,682. As of last night, 1,776 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.