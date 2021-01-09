Macon County reports 66 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing total to 8,445

MACON COUNTY— Health officials say 66 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department on Friday said the new cases brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 8,445 since the pandemic began. Additionally, officials shared the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county remained at 163.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,017,322 positive cases and 17,395 COVID-related deaths in the state.

