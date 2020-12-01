Macon County reports 66 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths in Tuesday update

“We are in the month where we might actually have that vaccine; that should be seen as a significant milestone, getting us closer to the end,” Ezike said. “Yes, it will take time to get the population of Illinois vaccinated. This is not a one- or two-month process, that’s true, but I am looking for something to hold on to, and give people hope.”

Pritzker said the 116,081 test results in the previous 24 hours, nearly double what had been turned around for several days during the weekend, helped account for more cases.

The number of hospitalizations has dipped slightly in recent days. There were 5,835 in hospital beds Tuesday, with 1,195 in intensive care. The most seriously ill — those needing ventilators to assist breathing — has remained steady at 721.

Pritzker said majority Republicans in the U.S. Senate were moving on long-delayed pandemic-relief legislation to help the nation's battered economy before Congress adjourns. He urged lawmakers to include more aid for bars and restaurants.

“Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because certain businesses, through no fault of their own, had to shut down or severely downsize because this virus can spread more easily in those settings than in others,” Pritzker said.