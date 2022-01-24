Macon County reports 661 new cases over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 326 reported on Friday, 194 on Saturday and 141 on Sunday.

One previously-reported case was found to be from outside the county and was transferred to the correct county.

As of Jan. 19, 44 Macon County residents were hospitalized, with 12 vaccinated and 32 unvaccinated.

Three new deaths include a man in his 90s, a man in 70s and a man in his 40s. Since the start of the pandemic, 299 COVID-related deaths have been reported.

The health department also reported 650 variant cases since the start of the pandemic, with the delta variant — 393 cases — being the most prevalent. There have been just six confirmed cases of the highly contagious omicron variant, although health officials have previously stated they suspect the number is much higher based on the rapid rise in positive cases at the beginning of the month.

Health professionals continue to stress COVID-19 vaccinations.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Richland Community College from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

Macon County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Millikin University Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

