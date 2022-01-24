Macon County reports 661 new cases over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 326 reported on Friday, 194 on Saturday and 141 on Sunday.
One previously-reported case was found to be from outside the county and was transferred to the correct county.
As of Jan. 19, 44 Macon County residents were hospitalized, with 12 vaccinated and 32 unvaccinated.
Three new deaths include a man in his 90s, a man in 70s and a man in his 40s. Since the start of the pandemic, 299 COVID-related deaths have been reported.
The health department also reported 650 variant cases since the start of the pandemic, with the delta variant — 393 cases — being the most prevalent. There have been just six confirmed cases of the highly contagious omicron variant, although health officials have previously stated they suspect the number is much higher based on the rapid rise in positive cases at the beginning of the month.
People are also reading…
Health professionals continue to stress COVID-19 vaccinations.
Upcoming vaccination clinics include:
Richland Community College from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
Macon County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Millikin University Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Valerie Wells: My favorite stories from 2021
Valerie Wells looks back on her favorite stories from the year 2021.
Meeting these students and hearing their stories helped me see not only our country through their eyes, but their countries.
Johns Hill Magnet School was the oldest in the Decatur Public Schools district, and though the school has a new modern building, the old one m…
I love the Illinois Raptor Center for many reasons, not least of which is I've been able to meet, pet and sometimes kiss all kinds of birds an…
I covered religion and family as my beat for the first six years of my reporting career and have kept a soft spot for doing those stories. I s…
My parents taught me the Flag Code and all that is involved in it, including the process to retire a worn-out flag, but I had never seen it do…
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter