Macon County reports 67 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 15,822 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases include 15 newly-reported cases on Saturday, 13 on Sunday, and 39 on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations is now at 15.

One previously-reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately.

