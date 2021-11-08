 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 67 new COVID cases

COVID Graphic

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of Nov. 8, 2021.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 15,822 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases include 15 newly-reported cases on Saturday, 13  on Sunday, and 39 on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations is now at 15.

One previously-reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately.

