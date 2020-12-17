Macon County reports 68 more positive COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday announced 68 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Because a previously announced case has been transferred to another county, the total number of cases since the pandemic began grows by only 67 to 7,571.

Of those, 6,264 have been released from isolation, 1,124 are in home isolation, 32 are hospitalized and 151 have died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 879,428 cases, including 14,835 deaths. As of Wednesday night, 4,751 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,056 patients were in the ICU and 575 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SELFIES: The face masks of Central Illinois