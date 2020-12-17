Macon County reports 68 more positive COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday announced 68 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Because a previously announced case has been transferred to another county, the total number of cases since the pandemic began grows by only 67 to 7,571.
Of those, 6,264 have been released from isolation, 1,124 are in home isolation, 32 are hospitalized and 151 have died.
Support Local Journalism
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 879,428 cases, including 14,835 deaths. As of Wednesday night, 4,751 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,056 patients were in the ICU and 575 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
SELFIES: The face masks of Central Illinois
Young Leaders In Action
Jarmese Sherrod
Kim McCarroll
Jim Walters
Allie Adair
Pamela Martin
Mary Huff Moser
Katie Harness
Jordon Hanshew
Heather J. Hardman
Glennda Knauer
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Brittany Brackney
Barbara Leigh
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Amy Garry
Alex Juarez
Scott May
Ryan Bliss
Rhonda Houk
Rhiannon Rowland
Renuka Rsr
Renee Chee Metternick
Randy Wahls
Randi Meyer
Peggy Stiles
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peg Schad
Pam Burress
Molly Krause
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.