Macon County reports 68 new COVID cases on Friday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 16,281 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of deaths is 249 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 19 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics Nov. 19, 2021

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

