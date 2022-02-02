Macon County reports 74 new cases

DECATUR — Macon County recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The health department also reported 45 hospitalizations of Macon County residents, with 16 of them vaccinated and 28 unvaccinated.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 307 COVID-19 related deaths in Macon County.
50 free and low-cost ways to improve your mental health
Thank someone
Walk outside
Take a social media break
Volunteer
Jog for 10 minutes
Hug someone
Play with dogs or cats
Text a friend
Meditate
Listen to upbeat music
Bake cookies
Thank a teacher
Make a list of favorite things
Try yoga
Meaningful moment of the day
Give a compliment
Organize junk drawer or jewelry box
Journal nightly
Prayer
Dance
Cut sugar
Practice deep breathing
Read an engrossing novel
Drink more water
Channel your inner artist
Eat more veggies
Google funny memes
Write a list of personal highlights
Donate clothing that doesn't fit
Take a warm bath
Watch a movie together remotely
Visit an elderly person
Improve sleep habits
Watch a baby laugh
Share a meal with a friend
Get your nails done
Try a weighted blanket
Sign up for a new sport
Make your bed
Hire a therapist
Use a happy light
Get a massage
Leave a bigger tip
Try acupuncture
Plan a road trip
Try aromatherapy
Plant seeds
Attend a NAMI presentation
Call a peer-run listening line
Get a checkup
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
