Macon County reports 74 new cases

DECATUR — Macon County recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The health department also reported 45 hospitalizations of Macon County residents, with 16 of them vaccinated and 28 unvaccinated.

COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 307 COVID-19 related deaths in Macon County. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

