Macon County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over long holiday weekend

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported a total of 74 new COVID-19 cases during the four-day holiday weekend.

This brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,226 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Adrienne Newman said the positive cases included eight on Saturday, 32 on Sunday, 18 on Monday and 16 on Tuesday. Sixteen Macon County residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

One previously reported case was determined to be from another county and was transferred appropriately, said Newman

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again this week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Must return on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to receive a second dose.

Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Must return on Friday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Recommended for you…

The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at one location:

Macon County Health Department, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.