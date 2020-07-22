You are the owner of this article.
Macon County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19
Macon County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 294.

Of those, 220 have been released from home isolation and 44 are recovering at home. Seven patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

The health department reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.

Here is more information about the cases:

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

