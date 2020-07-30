Macon County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Thursday announced nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 424.
Of those, 251 have been released from home isolation and 145 are recovering at home. Four patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.
"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19,"the health department said in a release. "People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency."
Here is more information about the cases:
Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!