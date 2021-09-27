Macon County reports 95 new COVID cases over the weekend

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department on Monday reported 95 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,722 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Krystle Temple said the positive cases included 22 on Saturday, 35 on Sunday and 38 on Monday. Twenty-two Macon County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

One previously reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately, said Temple.

The county health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again this week in Decatur.

The single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at two locations:

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 20, to receive a second dose.

Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., Decatur, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

