Macon County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Monday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,008 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Krystle Temple said the positive cases included 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 42 on Monday. Twenty Macon County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

One previously reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately, said Temple.

The county health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again this week in Decatur. The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at two locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Recommended for you…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.