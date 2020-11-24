Macon County reports 98 new COVID cases, 1 death

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported that a female in her 90s with COVID-19 passed away.

The Macon County Health Department says the death brings the county total to 111. The Tuesday report included 98 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total number of positive cases to 6,149 since the pandemic began.

The state’s rolling seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate decreased by a half point Tuesday to 10.4 percent as hospitalizations continued to show signs of leveling, but officials urged caution ahead of the holiday weekend.

The 6,134 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday night marked a decrease of 37 from the day prior, while intensive care beds in use for the disease decreased by three from the day prior to 1,203.

Ventilator usage increased to a second-wave high, however, reaching 668, an increase of 34 from the day prior.

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday in Chicago that the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could counteract the trend of apparent leveling.