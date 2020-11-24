Macon County reports 98 new COVID cases, 1 death

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported that a female in her 90s with COVID-19 passed away.
The Macon County Health Department says the death brings the county total to 111. The Tuesday report included 98 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total number of positive cases to 6,149 since the pandemic began.
The state’s rolling seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate decreased by a half point Tuesday to 10.4 percent as hospitalizations continued to show signs of leveling, but officials urged caution ahead of the holiday weekend.
The 6,134 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday night marked a decrease of 37 from the day prior, while intensive care beds in use for the disease decreased by three from the day prior to 1,203.
Ventilator usage increased to a second-wave high, however, reaching 668, an increase of 34 from the day prior.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday in Chicago that the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could counteract the trend of apparent leveling.
“I want to remind everyone that our hospitals are still under siege by this latest upswing of COVID cases,” Pritzker said. “And with the latest mitigations not expected to show up in the numbers for at least another week or 10 days, Thanksgiving this year needs to be different.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike encouraged Illinoisans to see their families virtually, rather than meeting in person. She said she was “cautiously optimistic” about the leveling hospitalization numbers, but she noted caution is still needed.
“Without even knowing it, you could be putting your friends and family or yourself in grave danger,” she said. “Please stay home this year. Let's save lives together.”
Another 125 COVID-19-positive individuals were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, according to IDPH, the seventh time the one-day death toll has topped 100 in the past two weeks.
That brought the death toll to 11,677 among 674,089 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began as the state reported another 9,469 cases Tuesday. More than 9.9 million test results have been reported.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
