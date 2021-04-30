Macon County reports another death from COVID

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday announced the death of a 60 year old female from
COVID-19 complications.
The
Macon County Health Department also reported 32 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
To date, there have been 10,512 positive cases in the county. Of those, 368 remain in isolation, 12 are hospitalized and 190 have died.
The
Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,207 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 33 additional deaths.
PHOTOS: Field Day at Macon Resources Inc.
MRI Field Day 1 043021.JPG
Meaningful Meadows was filled with community members and clients for Field Day on Friday at Macon Resources Inc., in Decatur.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
