Macon County reports another death from COVID
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Macon County reports another death from COVID

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday announced the death of a 60 year old female from COVID-19 complications.

National Guard to hold COVID vaccination clinic in Decatur

The Macon County Health Department also reported 32 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

To date, there have been 10,512 positive cases in the county. Of those, 368 remain in isolation, 12 are hospitalized and 190 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,207 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 33 additional deaths.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for April 30, 2021

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

ON PAGE A5

Procedures, drills to be put in place at Illinois veterans' homes after unprepared response to COVID. 

