Macon County reports another resident has died from coronavirus

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Sunday reported another coronavirus-related death.

A death of the woman in her 80s brings the county’s death total to 41.

County health officials also announced 14 new cases, bringing the county total to 1,382 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 793 have been released from isolation, 535 remain in home isolation and 13 are hospitalized.

For the week of Sept. 6-12, the county’s positivity rate is 6.3%, which is below the target rate of 8%. The county is lagging in the new cases per 100,000 population, which currently stands at 110. The target is 50or less.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,402 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Those deaths include a Douglas County woman in her 70s. It also includes three Macon County residents, with at least one of them noted on a previous county daily update.

To date, the state has reported 274,258 cases, including 8,450 deaths.