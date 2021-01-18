 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports COVID death
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County reports COVID death

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
Provided photo

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced on Monday a man in his 80s has died from COVID-19.

The death brings the total number of Macon County resident who have died from the virus to 166.

Additionally, the department reported 92 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 8,893 since the pandemic began.

Boyfriend who attacked girlfriend, desecrated dead child's keepsakes, gets jail and probation

On Saturday, 41 new cases; Sunday, 31 new cases, and Monday, 22 new cases of COVID- 19 were reported.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health

The statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate was 5.9 percent Monday, and has been steadily decreasing for over a week. The rolling positivity rate was 7.6 percent exactly one week ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

IDPH reported 3,385 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, including 50 additional deaths. Within the last 24 hours, 63,002 test results have been reported. Over 14.8 million total test results have been reported in Illinois since the pandemic started.

In total, the state reported 1,072,214 COVID-19 cases, including 18,258 deaths across the state’s 102 counties since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 3,345 COVID-19 patients were reported in the hospital and 705 patients reported in intensive care unit beds. There were 392 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. All numbers were steadily decreasing.

COVID-19 Graphs
COVID-19 Graphs

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News