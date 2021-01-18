Macon County reports COVID death

IDPH reported 3,385 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, including 50 additional deaths. Within the last 24 hours, 63,002 test results have been reported. Over 14.8 million total test results have been reported in Illinois since the pandemic started.
In total, the state reported 1,072,214 COVID-19 cases, including 18,258 deaths across the state’s 102 counties since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 3,345 COVID-19 patients were reported in the hospital and 705 patients reported in intensive care unit beds. There were 392 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. All numbers were steadily decreasing.
Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport
