Macon County reports COVID death

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced on Monday a man in his 80s has died from COVID-19.

The death brings the total number of Macon County resident who have died from the virus to 166.

Additionally, the department reported 92 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 8,893 since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, 41 new cases; Sunday, 31 new cases, and Monday, 22 new cases of COVID- 19 were reported.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health,

The statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate was 5.9 percent Monday, and has been steadily decreasing for over a week. The rolling positivity rate was 7.6 percent exactly one week ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}