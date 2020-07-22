Macon County reports eight new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 294.

Of those, 220 have been released from home isolation and 44 are recovering at home. Seven patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

The health department reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.

Here is more information about the cases:

