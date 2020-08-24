 Skip to main content
Macon County reports new 54 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
DECATUR — Health officials say 54 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Macon County since Friday.

The Macon County Health Department reported that the new cases bring the overall county total to 855. Of the new cases, 33 were confirmed Saturday, four were confirmed Sunday and 17 were confirmed Monday.

The health department encourages community members to implement social distancing and use face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

