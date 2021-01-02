 Skip to main content
Macon County reports one COVID-related death, 89 new cases since Thursday
Macon County reports one COVID-related death, 89 new cases since Thursday

DECATUR — Health officials on Saturday said another Macon County resident has passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department says the resident was a female in her 80s and her passing brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 181.

Additionally, the department reported 89 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the number of positive cases in the county to 8,126 since the pandemic began. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 975,352 cases, including 16,674 deaths, through Saturday.

As of Friday night, 3,799 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 26 through Friday is 9.6%. The rate was 9.5% in Friday’s report. A week ago, it was 8.5% and two weeks ago it was 9.7%.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

