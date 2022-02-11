 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports one COVID-related death Friday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 41 new cases on Friday. 

The death was a man in his 50s. This brings the total number of deaths to 313 since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 29 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. Six of them are fully vaccinated, meaning they have had all their COVID shots, including the booster, if eligible. The remaining 23 are not fully vaccinated.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
  • Millikin University Commons, 1230 W. Main St., Decatur, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
