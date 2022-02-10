Macon County reports one COVID-related death on Thursday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 98 positive cases on Thursday.

The death was a man in his 50s. This brings the total number of deaths to 312 since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 32 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. Five of them are fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots, including the booster if eligible. The remaining 27 are not fully vaccinated.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Millikin University Commons, 1230 W. Main St., Decatur, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

