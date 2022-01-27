 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports one COVID-related death on Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death on Thursday.

The death of the woman in her her 40s brings to 303 the number of COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of Jan. 27, 2022

The daily statistics also included 260 new cases of COVID-19. One previously-reported case was determined to be from out of county. The information was transferred to the appropriate county.

According to the health department, 72 county residents with COVID were hospitalized. Of those, 27 are vaccinated, 45 are unvaccinated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

