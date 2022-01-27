Macon County reports one COVID-related death on Thursday

The death of the woman in her her 40s brings to 303 the number of COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The daily statistics also included 260 new cases of COVID-19. One previously-reported case was determined to be from out of county. The information was transferred to the appropriate county.

According to the health department, 72 county residents with COVID were hospitalized. Of those, 27 are vaccinated, 45 are unvaccinated.

