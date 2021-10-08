Macon County reports one death, 38 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported another COVID-19-related death on Friday.

The death of the woman in her 70s brings the county's total to 243 since the pandemic began.

The health department also said there were 38 new cases of the virus reported, raising the total to 15,153. Nineteen residents are hospitalized.

Of cases where gender is known, 54.7 percent are female, 45.3 percent are male, with 43 cases unknown; 74.2 percent are white, 21.8 percent are Black, less than 1 percent Asian, and 3.4 percent are a mix of other races.

Of the 243 deaths, 46.1 percent have been female, 53.9 percent male, 84.9 percent white, 14.2 percent Black, with two deaths of some other race and four deaths of unknown race.

People in their 80s account for 79 of the deaths, 67 were people in their 70s, 36 in their 90s, 29 in their 60s, 19 in their 50s, and five or fewer in other ages groups. None of the deaths have been people younger than 30.

The health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health also have identified 417 variant cases in Macon County since the start of the pandemic. Of those, there have been:

• 173 cases of delta variants;

Recommended for you…

• 143 cases of the alpha variant;

• 87 cases of gamma variants;

• 7 cases of epsilon variants;

• 4 cases of the beta variant; and

• 3 cases of the mu variant.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.