Macon County reports one death from COVID on Wednesday; 29 new cases

DECATUR — Health officials said a Macon County man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died.

The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 173. The department also reported 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,271 since the pandemic began.

Illinois Public Health officials said Wednesday that if statistics governing COVID-19 restrictions continue to improve, nearly all of the state will be able to return to milder rules on socialization.

The Illinois Public Health Department reported 3,314 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

