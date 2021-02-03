Macon County reports one death from COVID on Wednesday; 29 new cases

DECATUR — Health officials said a Macon County man in his 80s with
COVID-19 has died.
The
Macon County Health Department on Wednesday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 173. The department also reported 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,271 since the pandemic began. Illinois Public Health officials said Wednesday that if statistics governing COVID-19 restrictions continue to improve, nearly all of the state will be able to return to milder rules on socialization.
The
Illinois Public Health Department reported 3,314 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.
Feb. 3 COVID deaths
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Drive-through COVID vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 2 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 3 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 4 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 5 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 7 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 8 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 9 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 10 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 11 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 12 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 13 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 14 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 15 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 16 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 17 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 18 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 19 123020.JPG
Macon County Health Department held a Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday on the Decatur Airport Property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for healthcare workers only on a first come, first-served basis.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!