 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports one death from COVID on Wednesday; 29 new cases
0 comments

Macon County reports one death from COVID on Wednesday; 29 new cases

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
Provided photo

DECATUR — Health officials said a Macon County man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died.

The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday said the passing brings the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 173. The department also reported 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, totaling 9,271 since the pandemic began.

Shelby County continues to see a decline in COVID cases

Illinois Public Health officials said Wednesday that if statistics governing COVID-19 restrictions continue to improve, nearly all of the state will be able to return to milder rules on socialization.

COVID-19 Graphs

Feb. 3 COVID

The Illinois Public Health Department reported 3,314 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

COVID-19 Graphs

Feb. 3 COVID deaths

Drive-through COVID vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News