 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County reports one death related to COVID-19

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 41 positive cases on Thursday.

The reported death included a man in 70s. This bring the total number of deaths to 318 since the start of the pandemic.

Website Banners

The county health department reported that 20 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Two of the residents were fully vaccinated.

City of Decatur declares snow emergency, parking restrictions in place

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News