Macon County reports one new case of COVID-19
Macon County reports one new case of COVID-19

Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Thursday announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 242.

Of those, 201 have been released from home isolation and 17 are recovering at home. One patient is in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

