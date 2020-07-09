Macon County reports one new case of COVID-19

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Thursday announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 242.
Of those, 201 have been released from home isolation and 17 are recovering at home. One patient is in the hospital and 23 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
What's the recovery rate for COVID-19 in Illinois?
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Perry
Local News Editor
Deputy night editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today