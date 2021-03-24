 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports one new COVID death
0 comments
alert

Macon County reports one new COVID death

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A man in his 60s had died of COVID-related causes in Macon County, health officials announced Wednesday.

COVID-19 Graphs

The Joint Crisis Communication Team also reported 17 new positivecases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in Macon County since the pandemic began to 9,793 and 184 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,823 new cases and 12 new deaths, bringing the state total to 1.23 million cases and 23,408 deaths.

21 photos of the Staley dam from the Herald & Review archives

21 photos of the Staley dam from the Herald & Review archives

Photos from the Herald & Review archives of Staley dam, pollution control and more.

1 of 21

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News