Macon County reports one new COVID death

DECATUR — A man in his 60s had died of COVID-related causes in Macon County, health officials announced Wednesday.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team also reported 17 new positivecases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases in Macon County since the pandemic began to 9,793 and 184 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,823 new cases and 12 new deaths, bringing the state total to 1.23 million cases and 23,408 deaths.

