Macon County reports passing of resident from COVID-19, 22 new cases in Wednesday update
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Macon County reports passing of resident from COVID-19, 22 new cases in Wednesday update

DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday reported that a Macon County resident has passed away from COVID-19.

The passing of the male resident in his 60s brought the number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 185, according to the Macon County Health Department.

A Wednesday update also reported 22 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total positive cases to 9,894 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 28 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting 1,244,585 cases, including 21,301 deaths. As of Tuesday night, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

While 70% of Illinois residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not all of the metrics needed to advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan have been met.

The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well.

PHOTOS: Reflecting on COVID-18 in the Midwest, one year later

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

