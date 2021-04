Macon County reports presence of fourth COVID variant; 30 new positive cases

DECATUR — Laboratory testing has identified another COVID-19 variant strain in Macon County, health officials announced Wednesday.

The health department previously identified the presence of the P.1 variant, commonly known as the Brazilian variant; B 1.1.7, colloquially known as the UK Variant, and B 1.429, better known as the California variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), variants of concern are those in “which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”

Local health officials on Wednesday also reported 30 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County. To date, the county has reported 10,143 positive cases and 185 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 1,288,934 cases, including 21,570 deaths.