Macon County reports six COVID-related deaths and 515 new cases on Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported six COVID-related deaths on Thursday.
The deaths included one woman in her 70s and three men and two women in their 80s. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 291 COVID-related deaths.
The daily statistics also included 515 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
As of Thursday, 50 people were hospitalized in Macon County. Of those, 15 are vaccinated, 35 are unvaccinated.
Healthcare professionals continue to stress COVID-19 vaccinations.
Upcoming vaccination clinics include:
Richland Community College from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
Macon County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
People are also reading…
Millikin University Commons from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
24 reasons why the Decatur region is special
This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region.
As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR