Macon County reports six COVID-related deaths and 515 new cases on Thursday

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported six COVID-related deaths on Thursday.

The deaths included one woman in her 70s and three men and two women in their 80s. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 291 COVID-related deaths.

The daily statistics also included 515 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 50 people were hospitalized in Macon County. Of those, 15 are vaccinated, 35 are unvaccinated.

Healthcare professionals continue to stress COVID-19 vaccinations.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Richland Community College from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

Macon County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

Millikin University Commons from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

