Macon County reports six more COVID deaths
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 145 people — including six from Macon County — died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in May.

The six local deaths, which included four women, ranging age from their 60s to 90s, and two men in their 60s and 70s, bring the county's total to 81 since the start of the pandemic.

The Macon County Health Department also reported 80 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 4,794. of those, 31 remain hospitalized.  

As of late Tuesday night, 5,042 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a 6% increase over the previous day’s total and the largest number of hospitalizations due to the disease since April 28. Total hospital bed usage, including non-COVID patients, stood at 25,536, the highest at any point during the pandemic, leaving only 27% of the state’s total hospital capacity available.

Of those hospitalized, 951 were in intensive care units, accounting for a quarter of of all staffed ICU beds in the state, while 404 of those patients were on ventilators.

Hospital bed utilization was most severe in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 10, suburban Cook County, where only 21% of beds were available.

IDPH also reported 12,657 new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Tuesday out of 93,464 tests performed, for a single-day statewide positivity rate of 13.5%. The preliminary rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 12.5%.

Region 1, in northwest Illinois, continued to post the state’s highest test positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average rate there stood at 18.3% as of Nov. 8, the most recent data available. 

Region 6, which includes Macon County, has a positivity rate of 12.2%. Macon County on its own has a positivity rate of 15%.

