Macon County reports six new cases of the virus

DECATUR — Health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Friday.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total number of positive cases to 9,478. The number of total COVID-related deaths in the county has been recorded at 179.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,219 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, including 63 additional deaths.

The Macon County Health Department also announced on Friday that its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines has been delayed due to the inclement weather this week. The delay will continue into next week.

According to the health department, staff will contact those who are due for their second dose as soon as the shipment is confirmed. This will include those who received their first dose on Jan. 26 through 28.