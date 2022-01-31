Macon County reports three deaths related to COVID during the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported three COVID-related deaths during the weekend.

The deaths included a man in his 70s and two men in their 60s, bringing the total number of deaths to 307 since the pandemic began.

The daily statistics also included 399 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County — 164 on Friday, 143 on Saturday, and 92 on Sunday.

As of Monday, 52 county residents were hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 20 are vaccinated, 32 are unvaccinated.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

