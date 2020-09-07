Macon County reports three new coronavirus cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 1,117 confirmed cases. Of those, 637 have been released from isolation, 440 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 29 have died.
View more details here.
PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County
090520-dec-union-cover14
090520-dec-union-cover11
090520-dec-union-cover12
090520-dec-union-cover13
090520-dec-union-cover9
090520-dec-union-cover10
090520-dec-union-cover8
090520-dec-union-cover4
090520-dec-union-cover5
090520-dec-union-cover6
090520-dec-union-cover7
090520-dec-union-cover3
090520-dec-union-cover1
090520-dec-union-cover2
090520-dec-union-hughes
090520-dec-union-wallace
090520-dec-union-walker
090520-dec-union-hackert
090520-dec-union-howse
090520-dec-unioin-goforth
090520-dec-union-elderring
090520-dec-union-mccoy
090520-dec-union-soper
090520-dec-union-hobbs
090520-dec-union-creek
090520-dec-union-pressgrove
090520-dec-union-hardeen
090520-dec-union-hemer
090520-dec-union-force
090520-dec-union-bean
090520-dec-union-bowman
090520-dec-union-moretti
090520-dec-union-crispen
090520-dec-union-cox
090520-dec-union-sargent
090520-dec-union-true
090520-dec-union-fink
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.