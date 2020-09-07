 Skip to main content
Macon County reports three new coronavirus cases
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 1,117 confirmed cases. Of those, 637 have been released from isolation, 440 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 29 have died.

