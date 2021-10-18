Macon County reports weekend COVID numbers

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported a total of 39 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

This brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,365 since the start of the pandemic. One previously reported case was determined to be from another county.

According to the health department, the positive cases included 15 on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and 13 on Monday. Eight Macon County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again this week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St. Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

