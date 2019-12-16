Macon County resident gets call from 'drug cartel' demanding money, prosecutor says

MACON COUNTY — The Macon County State's Attorney's Office is warning about a scam involving a person who claimed to be in a drug cartel.
State's Attorney Jay Scott said the victim in reported receiving several text messages in the middle of the night demanding they return phone calls within 12 hours to arrange payment of a fine imposed by the cartel member.
The threatening and disturbing messages included accurate information about the victim’s address and family members, as well as graphic photos of corpses.
You have free articles remaining.
Those contacted are asked to report the incidents to (217) 615-7582.
32 unsolved crimes in Illinois
32 unsolved crimes in Illinois
All cases, names and descriptions are provided by the Illinois State Police website.
Visit https://www.isp.state.il.us/. If you have any information regarding the crimes listed, please contact the appropriate authorities, or send an e-mail to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact your local ISP District.
Carol Rofstad, who was 21 when she was killed, lived in Normal, IL while attending Illinois State University. She was found beaten unconscious…
On October 2, 1976, a local farmer in unincorporated Seneca, IL, discovered the victim in a ditch along U.S. Route 6, 1/4 mile east of the LaS…
On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a …
Lisa Carnes' body was found on March 30, 1984 in a field in rural Massac County near Macedonia Church Road and US Highway 45.
On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-…
On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, …
On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bea…
Robin Renea Abrams was reported missing on October 4, 1990. Abrams was last seen at approximately 4:00 PM, in the area of Goodenow Road, in Be…
On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening…
On January 27, 1993, the head of a white female was found in a wooded area in the Wayne Fitzgerald State Park in Jefferson County, Illinois. P…
On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. K…
Carmen Charneco was found murdered on July 24, 1993 on Interstate 90 in Elgin, Illinois.
On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she …
Illinois State Police, District Chicago Investigations is seeking assistance regarding the death of Jeffery W. Archer. He was last seen leavin…
Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wound…
The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide…
On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had b…
On Saturday, April 25, 1998, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the body of 20-year- old Jeremy "Chappy" Chappelear was found on Buckeye Trail, 200 f…
Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever b…
On Wednesday, January 30, 2002, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of ske…
On March 11, 2002, at approximately 1:57 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a complaint concerning the discovery of human skeletal r…
On Thursday, March 28, 2002, the Columbia Police Department along with the Major Case Squad began investigating the skeletal remains found on …
The Illinois State Police, in cooperation with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, is seeking any information that …
On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, …
On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Mon…
On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green Riv…
LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 out…
On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summ…
On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Str…
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…
Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…
On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in …
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites