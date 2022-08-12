Macon County rural fire departments receiving over $1 million in COVID funds

DECATUR — Rural fire departments across Macon County will soon split over $1 million in federal COVID relief funding.

The Macon County Board on Thursday approved a resolution granting $100,000 each in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the county’s 11 rural fire departments. The resolution also grants between $2,500 to $20,000 for seven rural fire departments in neighboring counties serving areas of Macon County.

The funding will make a big impact, according to Macon County Administrator Tammy Wilcox.

“This is something that will serve a lot of Macon County citizens, and it will help the fire departments out,” Wilcox said. “They weren't getting assistance. So if the county didn't do it, they wouldn't get it. It’s filling an unmet need.”

During the early stages of the pandemic, it became evident that many of the county’s rural fire departments needed new equipment, said Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield.

Then, earlier this year, the Mount Zion Fire Department requested $90,000 in funding from the county board for new heart monitors.

Greenfield said Mount Zion’s request made board members question what other Macon County fire departments might need.

“It got us thinking, if Mount Zion could use some help, then they can all use some help,” he said.

Fire departments can spend the ARPA funds on life-saving equipment, volunteer training, and volunteer stipends, Wilcox said.

The fire protection districts in Argenta-Oreana, Blue Mound, Harristown, Hickory Point, Long Creek, Maroa, Mount Zion, Niantic, South Macon, South Wheatland, and Warrensburg will each receive $100,000, per the resolution.

Funding amounts for the seven other rural fire departments serving portions of Macon County were decided based on the number of Macon County residents served by the departments.

The Cerro Gordo and Cisco fire departments, both located in Piatt County, will receive $20,000 and $10,000, respectively. Fire departments in Bethany, Chesnut, Dora-Dalton City, Kenney and Latham will receive $2,500 each.

Mark Wright, fire chief at the Mount Zion Fire Department, said the $100,000 in ARPA funds will help the department continue to provide advanced EMS care.

The department this year was faced with a $135,000 bill to replace three heart monitors in its EMS units.

Without additional support, the department could only afford to purchase one new monitor. Officials worried they would be forced to reduce EMS services to a basic level of care.

“With the new resolution that the board passed, we're able to purchase two additional heart monitors,” Wright said. “That will allow us to keep three emergency vehicles capable of running at an advanced level of care.”

Funding to rural fire departments will end up helping people all across the county, Wright said.

“With the mutual aid agreements that we have with surrounding towns, that equipment won't just stay here in Mount Zion. It'll be available anywhere we respond,” he said. “It's not just helping one community; it’s helping multiple.

Starting Sep. 1, the departments will have one year to work with the county on making a plan for the funds, submitting and getting approval for a budget, and spending the money.

Departments aren’t required to accept the funding, but Wilcox and Greenfield hope they will.

Board members began notifying their local fire departments following the board’s vote on Thursday night. Most departments didn’t see the additional funding coming, Greenfield said.

“What a pleasant surprise to get,” he said. “In government, we don’t get that very often.”