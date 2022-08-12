Macon County sets date for real estate auction of tax delinquent properties

DECATUR — Macon County properties with delinquent taxes from 2018 and earlier are available for sale by sealed-bid auction.

The county has completed tax deed proceedings for 278 properties that will be offered. A minimum bid of $813 is required and must be submitted to the Macon County Treasurer, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, Decatur, IL 62523 no later than the close of business at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

The hope is that buyers will improve the properties and benefit the neighborhoods by eliminating abandoned properties and keeping property taxes paid in the future.

Property listings and bid packets are available at iltaxsale.com. Each property will be sold to the highest bidder. For information, call the Macon County Tax Agent, 1-800-248-2850 or (618) 656-5744. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.