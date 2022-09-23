 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County Sheriff targets Scott's Law violators

DECATUR — Macon County Sheriff Jim Root warns drivers his deputies will be out in force in October looking for violators of “Scott’s Law”, the legal requirement for passing drivers to pull over, slow down or stop to give safe clearance to stopped emergency vehicles.

Root, in a statement, said patrols will be increased and reminded drivers that first offense violators face fines ranging from $250 to $10,000. And violations that involve property damage will see offender’s licenses suspended from three to 12 months.

The 2002 law is named for Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen who was killed when he was run into by a drunk driver.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Flannery said there have been several Central Illinois tow truck operators killed and seriously injured by passing vehicles in recent years. Illinois State Police report 18 squad cars struck so far this year by Scott’s Law violators.

The law, which originally only applied to emergency vehicles, was extended in 2017 to cover all stopped or disabled vehicles displaying flashing warning lights on the roadway.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

